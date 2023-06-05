ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 31 %, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 140.1 (106.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 6 % and amounted to SEK 7.2 (6.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 31 % to SEK 147.3 (112.8) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - May 2023 increased by 21 % to SEK 662.3 (548.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
23-May
22-May
Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Change
The Nordics
25.7
26.9
-4 %
120.9
131.8
-8 %
Central Europe
34.2
20.5
67 %
154.4
99.4
55 %
East Europe
34.6
28.6
21 %
157.8
135.7
16 %
South & West Europe
25.0
12.2
105 %
89.5
61.3
46 %
The Baltics
7.5
6.0
25 %
35.6
29.4
21 %
North America
7.2
6.2
16 %
32.6
24.7
32 %
Asia-Pacific
4.5
5.0
-10 %
25.3
27.3
-7 %
Africa
1.4
0.6
133 %
6.2
2.5
148 %
Zinzino
140.1
106.0
32 %
622.3
512.1
22 %
Faun Pharma
7.2
6.8
6 %
40.0
35.9
11 %
Zinzino Group
147.3
112.8
31 %
662.3
548.0
21 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Africa: South Africa
