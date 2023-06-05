Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Frankfurt
05.06.23
12:04 Uhr
3,800 Euro
-0,190
-4,76 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.06.2023 | 11:48
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 31 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 140.1 (106.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 6 % and amounted to SEK 7.2 (6.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 31 % to SEK 147.3 (112.8) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - May 2023 increased by 21 % to SEK 662.3 (548.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

23-May

22-May

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

25.7

26.9

-4 %

120.9

131.8

-8 %

Central Europe

34.2

20.5

67 %

154.4

99.4

55 %

East Europe

34.6

28.6

21 %

157.8

135.7

16 %

South & West Europe

25.0

12.2

105 %

89.5

61.3

46 %

The Baltics

7.5

6.0

25 %

35.6

29.4

21 %

North America

7.2

6.2

16 %

32.6

24.7

32 %

Asia-Pacific

4.5

5.0

-10 %

25.3

27.3

-7 %

Africa

1.4

0.6

133 %

6.2

2.5

148 %

Zinzino

140.1

106.0

32 %

622.3

512.1

22 %

Faun Pharma

7.2

6.8

6 %

40.0

35.9

11 %

Zinzino Group

147.3

112.8

31 %

662.3

548.0

21 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3780512/a9a4a2bddc748166.pdf

2305 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-may-2023-301842135.html

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.