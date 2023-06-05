Cell Culture Flasks Market to Surpass USD 1427.14 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Cell Culture Flasks Market Segments - by Type (50 ML, 250 ML, 600 ML, Others), by Material (Polystyrene, Borosilicate Glass, Polycarbonate, Polypropylene, Others) by Sterility (Sterile, Non-sterile, Others), by Closure Cap (Vented, Screw Cap, Filter, Others), by Sales Channel (Online, Offline), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 859.20 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1427.14 million expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% by the end of 2031. Increasing antibody production is expected to fuel the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Corning Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

PHC Corporation

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Merck KGaA

DWK Life Sciences

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Haier Biomedical

Abdos Labtech Private Limited

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

CELLTREAT Scientific Products

SPL LIFE SCIENCES

GeneDireX, Inc.

Crystalgen, Inc

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, material, sterility, closure cap, sales channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Cell Culture Flasks Market

On the basis of region, the global Cell Culture Flasks market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market owing to great investment in cell-culture-based research projects.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period, due to rising technological advancements in cell culture.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Cell culture flasks are sterilized and manufactured from various materials such as polystyrene, borosilicate glass, or polycarbonate.

Eppendorf cell culture flasks protect against contamination and provide flexibility in handling cell culture.

Rising development of advanced facilities and investments by pharmaceutical on the cell culturing process is likely to propel the market during the forecast period.

The launch of several cell culture flasks is anticipated to fuel the market in the coming years.

Increasing research and development activities are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The >50 ML is projected to hold a major market revenue share, as 50 ML and less than 50ML cell culture flasks are used in research and academic institutions.

The polystyrene segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as polystyrene is preferred over other alternative materials.

The vented cap segment is expected to hold a substantial share of the market during the forecast period, as they are widely used in cell culture flasks for incubating cells.

Read 308 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Cell Culture Flasks Market Segments - by Type (50 ML, 250 ML, 600 ML, Others), by Material (Polystyrene, Borosilicate Glass, Polycarbonate, Polypropylene, Others) by Sterility (Sterile, Non-sterile, Others), by Closure Cap (Vented, Screw Cap, Filter, Others), by Sales Channel (Online, Offline), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

50 ML

250 ML

600 ML

Others

Material

Polystyrene

Borosilicate Glass

Polycarbonate

Polypropylene

Others

Sterility

Sterile

Non-sterile

Others

Closure Cap

Vented

Screw Cap

Filter

Others

Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

