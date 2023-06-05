Lochem, June 5, 2023

Rob Kiers appointed as member of the Executive Board of ForFarmers N.V.



ForFarmers' shareholders today resolved to appoint Mr Rob Kiers as Executive Board member as per 5 June 2023.



This resolution was taken during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ForFarmers N.V., which was held today. Rob Kiers will fulfil the position of Chief Operating Officer. The term of his appointment will start as of today and will end at the annual general meeting in 2027, when he is eligible for reappointment for another term of 4 years.



This press release contains information which qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. (Lochem, the Netherlands) is an international organisation that provides complete and innovative feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. With its "For the Future of Farming" mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and to further increasing the sustainability of the agricultural sector.

With annual sales of around 9 million tons of animal feed, ForFarmers is a prominent player in Europe. The company is active in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees. In 2022, the turnover amounted to approximately €3.3 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.