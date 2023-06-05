INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Walt Disney Company, Tommy Bahama Group Inc., Paramount, Lego, NFLPA and Universal Music Among Speakers at Licensing Expo

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Licensing Expo, the leading global event dedicated to licensing and brand extension, sponsored by industry association Licensing International, reveals its speaker lineup for the three-day show. Sessions will feature global brands speaking to topics including building a lifestyle brand, entertainment properties fueling cultural phenomena and the future of sustainability in licensing.

On June 13 at 12:30 p.m., Jose Castro, Executive Vice President, Global Collaborations, EMEA Licensing and US Softlines, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences, will lead a Case Study Panel discussing the success of entertainment phenomenon "Yellowstone" sparking the trend of "Cowboy Culture" and influencing growth in categories across fashion, lifestyle, location-based entertainment, food & beverage and more. Castro will be joined by David Chustz, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Creative, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences; Steven Armus, Vice President, Global Partnerships & Licensing, Wrangler and Jennifer Staley, Senior Vice President, Licensing and Brand Management, Bioworld.

"The Yellowstone Universe has brought fans together worldwide and inspired trends in almost every category from fashion to food … and we're just getting started. This franchise created new lines of products that fans have embraced and welcomed a number of new and amazing partners," says Jose Castro, Executive Vice President, Global Collaborations, EMEA Licensing and US Softlines, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences.

Tommy Bahama, renowned for its bright refined island living inspired wears, is a master of lifestyle brands and creating the quintessential upscale casual lifestyle that embodies the concept of "never leaving the beach." The American multinational manufacturer will be speaking on "how to build a lifestyle brand while maintaining brand authenticity."?Chrisann Furciato, Executive Vice President of Retail, Ecommerce and Licensing for Tommy Bahama, will be interviewed by Ben Roberts, EMEA Content Director for License Global, on June 14 at 11:45 a.m. in the License Global Theater.

"Tommy Bahama has had impressive growth over the last 30 years as a true lifestyle brand. Well-defined products, a loyal guest following, and strategic licensing partnerships?helped to build and amplify the brand's relaxed lifestyle message.?I'm excited to share the story of how a men's silk camp shirt evolved?into a dual gender brand with a robust ecommerce, retail, and restaurant business, and now a resort on 11 acres in the Palm Springs desert," says Chrisann Furciato, EVP of Retail, Ecommerce and Licensing at Tommy Bahama.?

Helena Mansell-Stopher, CEO, Products of Change, the leading international publication for sustainability in licensing, will discuss the latest environmental legislation and what this means for brand owners and licensed manufacturers over the next 7 years in a panel discussion. This session will take place on June 14 at 3:30 p.m. and features industry professionals; Yalmaz Siddiqui, Vice President, Environmental Sustainability, The Walt Disney Company; Matt Young, President, Bravado (Universal Music); Jakob Max Hamann, Sustainability Lead, The Lego Group and Sagan Harlin, Senior Manager of Consumer Products & Strategy at the NFLPA.

At 11 a.m. on the closing day, Frederick L. Jones, Founder, Saturday AM and Anita Castellar, CEO, FanGirl Consulting & Brand Management, will discuss the global growth of Manga, a style of Japanese graphic design known in comic books, the momentum behind diverse characters and how to build consumer connection through publishing, licensing and social media.

"The intentional speakers selected for Licensing Expo provides the perfect mix of lifestyle, fashion, entertainment and sustainability experts, that break the expectations of everything licensing traditionally is perceived as and what a brand can extend to," says Ella Haynes, Event Director, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets.?"We have curated impactful leaders in the business to provide the licensing industry with unique content and insights to fuel brilliant business strategies that can grow brands beyond imagination and help to drive the industry forward."

Licensing Expo will also host two keynote presentations, Sam Edelman on June 13 at 9:30 a.m. and Minecraft x Crocs on June 14 at 9:30 a.m. To access the full list of free sessions taking place in the License Global Theater, including a presentation from WGSN on "The Rise of Virtual Influencers" and a Global Licensing Industry Study with Licensing International's President Maura Regan, please visit the Licensing Expo Agenda page.

