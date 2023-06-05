Auxsol's new three-phase hybrid inverters have efficiency ratings of 97.34% and European efficiency ratings of 96.45%. They are available in five versions, with power outputs ranging from 5 kW to 12 kW.Auxsol, a subsidiary of China-based technology supplier Aux Group, has developed new three-phase hybrid inverters for residential rooftop PV projects. The inverter and energy storage manufacturer offers the ASG-TL series in five versions, with power outputs from 5 kW to 12 kW. "The three-phase hybrid solar inverters can greatly reduce electricity bill via power output limitation, peak and valley ...

