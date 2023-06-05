Researchers in Morocco have carried out an experimental investigation which has confirmed that even in hot desert climates, the wind has a positive effect on reducing the PV module temperature, improving the electrical production as well as the conversion efficiency. While desert locations are attractive sites for PV installations due to high solar radiation, exposure to harsh climate conditions can significantly reduce the efficiency of the panels. One of the common problems is the overheating of solar cells, and the challenge is to find a low-cost, yet efficient cooling technique. Now researchers ...

