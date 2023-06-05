Anzeige
Montag, 05.06.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2023 | 12:58
108 Leser
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) announced that Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver the keynote presentation at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 12:00pm ET.

Mr. Flatt's remarks will be webcast live and a link to the webcast will be available in the "Events" section on Brookfield Asset Management's investor relations website, bam.brookfield.com.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $825 billion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

Please note that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.'s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and can also be found in the investor section of its website at bam.brookfield.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please visit our website at bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com		Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (866) 989-0311
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com


