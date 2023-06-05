Italian scientists have used a titanium oxide sponge to successfully prevent lead leakage in a semitransparent solar cell. The device has demonstrated comparable efficiency to semi-transparent perovskite devices and has an average visible transmittance (AVT) of 31.4%.Scientists from the Italian Institute for Microelectronics and Microsystems (CNR-IMM) have developed a semi-transparent perovskite solar cell. They achieved this by depositing a titanium oxide (TiO2) sponge on the device to prevent potential lead (Pb) leakage. "We conceived the solar cell for applications in building-integrated photovoltaics ...

