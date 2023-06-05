This is the fifth MOU signed by the Brazilian government since bill PL 725 of 2022 established guidelines for integrating hydrogen as an energy source in the country.The Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, represented by the Secretariat of Environment and Infrastructure (Sema) Marjorie Kauffmann, has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the company EN.IT SpA, an international renewable energy operator focused on sustainable project development, collaborating with local and international stakeholders to provide the most reliable solutions in the production of clean energy. Under ...

