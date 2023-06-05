Platform leverages proprietary PUREcoli strain and cutting-edge screening packages for unmatched efficiencies and optimized production processes

KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI), a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced the launch of KBI PUREplatform, a premium microbial cell line development (CLD) platform that features unmatched efficiencies in a microbial expression system for biopharmaceutical production. A culmination of decades of KBI's therapeutic protein development and industry expertise, the platform addresses known industry challenges such as low titers, poor product quality, and capacity constraints, empowering customers to significantly improve processes to bring products to market cheaper and easier.

Engineered for commercial use, the platform features KBI's PUREcoli high-producing E. coli cell line, expertly paired with PUREplasmids and PUREmedia available in 8, 24, 48, and 96 screening packages with future strains and screening packages under development. A robust, efficient platform, predictive development, and scalable high throughput workflows quickly feed upstream process development and late-stage manufacturing. Our protein expression is individually tailored to each customer's requirements.

"With the introduction of the KBI PUREplatform, we're poised to extend the boundaries of expression system and process synergy, underscoring KBI's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions across all business segments," said Sigma Mostafa, KBI Biopharma's Chief Scientific Officer. "We always strive to stay a step ahead with significant production advancements. With this platform, we're redefining the microbial expression landscape and raising the floor of efficiencies to create new market opportunities for scalable expression systems."

The advanced system and modified strain outperform common K-12 or B strain E. coli by growing 50% faster, reducing production time by nearly half a day per batch. PUREcoli stands out for its safety and efficiency, with 100 fewer virulence or immunogenicity related genes, eliminating the need for antibiotics in plasmid maintenance.

"The results our development team is seeing with PUREplatform are paving the way for our partners to realize microbial drug substance at a fraction of the scales previously needed, and we hope to see this translate into more efficient cost of goods for at-scale manufacturing," said J.D. Mowery, Chief Executive Officer of KBI Biopharma.

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma, Inc., a JSR Life Sciences company, together with its affiliates, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. As a global leader in mammalian cell line development, with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions, KBI enables the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate drug development programs.

Global partners are utilizing KBI's technologies to advance more than 160 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of ten commercial products. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps partners advance drug candidates to the market. KBI serves its global partners with eight locations in Europe and the USA. More information is available at www.kbibiopharma.com

