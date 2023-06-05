Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - Vancouver, BC: Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") announces that diamond drilling with four rigs has commenced at the Kitsault Valley Project, which includes the Dolly Varden Silver property and Homestake Ridge Gold-Silver property. Two drills are targeting the Wolf Vein and two at the Kitsol Vein. A fifth drill rig is available as the program progresses.

"We have hit the ground running with four drills on our fully funded 2023 exploration drilling program. We have already completed several drill holes at Wolf and Kitsol, where aggressive step-outs in 2022 significantly expanded silver mineralization along strike to the north and south as well as down-dip. The Team is excited to test numerous new target areas beneath the sediment cap with the objective of connecting these two wide and high silver grade areas," said Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO of Dolly Varden Silver.

In addition to step-out holes and exploration drilling at the Wolf and Kitsol veins, several new targets will be tested, including the projection of the Moose Vein under the sediment cap (see news release April 24, 2023).





Figure 1. Kitsault Valley trend with 2023 exploration drilling targets



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/168709_9b81698f64aa1aa1_002full.jpg







Figure 2. Long section (top) and Plan view of 1.2km target area between Wolf and Kitsol



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/168709_9b81698f64aa1aa1_003full.jpg



In several weeks, the drills will be moved up the valley to the Homestake Ridge area. Further drilling will test the plunge of wide, high-grade gold-silver mineralization that was defined by recent oriented core and structural interpretations.

Geology crews have been on site since early May, completing a program of additional sampling of core from 2022 Homestake Main drilling where assay results revealed an extensive low-grade gold (>0.1 g/t Au) envelope to high-grade mineralization.

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. Vice-President Exploration for Dolly Varden Silver, the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI43-101 has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and supervises the ongoing exploration program at the Dolly Varden Project.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water. The 163 sq. km. project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. The Kitsault Valley Project also contains the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

