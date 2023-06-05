Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("Santacruz" or "the Company") reports its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ("Q4") and year end 2022. The full version of the financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.santacruzsilver.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per unit amounts, unless otherwise indicated.

2022 Highlights

Processed 1,646,272 tonnes of material, a 125% increase year-over-year

Silver equivalent ounces sold of 19,612,692, a 562% increase year-over-year

Cash cost per silver ounce sold of $17.58, a 10% decrease year-over-year

AISC per silver ounce sold of $20.05, an 18% decrease year-over-year

Revenue of $278,594,000, an increase of 422% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of $11,385,000, a 1,497% increase year-over-year

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman of Santacruz, commented, "Santacruz is building a mid-tier precious and base metals producer, and the acquisition of the Bolivian assets transformed us into a multi-million-ounce silver equivalent producer, with year-over-year production increasing four times. In addition, we have strengthened our management team with seasoned professionals both on the operational and financial sides of the business. While our significant growth came with its challenges, the team's determination has been vital in establishing a solid platform from which to grow the Company."

Mr. Préstamo emphasized, "With our next consideration payment to Glencore now not due till March 2024, we have near-term financial flexibility which will enable us to strengthen our balance sheet and re-invest in the Company. This strategic approach will fuel sustainable growth and going forward, we will look for opportunities to further streamline and identify synergies among all mining operations in order to maximize value from each of our assets and for our shareholders."

Selected consolidated financial and operating information for the year ended 2022 and 2021 are presented below. The Bolivian Assets have been consolidated from March 18, 2022.





2022 Annual Highlights

2022 2021 2020 Change

'22 vs '21 (%)

Operational Material Processed (tonnes milled) 1,646,272 730,411 652,424 125% Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces)1 14,382,494 3,170,053 3,590,450 354% Silver Ounces Produced 5,599,223 1,289,171 1,135,714 334% Lead Tonnes Produced 10,065 3,204 3,828 214% Zinc Tonnes Produced 72,533 12,007 10,869 504% Copper Tonnes Produced 1,287 1,073 1,543 20% Silver Equivalent Sold (payable ounces)1,2 19,612,692 2,961,535 2,500,355 562% Cash Cost of Production per Tonne3 117.99 53.16 46.53 122% Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold ($/oz)3 17.58 19.62 18.53 (10%) All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold ($/oz)3 20.05 24.53 20.82 (18%) Average Realized Price per Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold ($/oz)3,4 20.93 23.89 19.58 (13%)

Financial Revenues 278,594 53,334 33,097 422% Gross Profit 22,874 8,526 988 204% Net Loss (22,261 ) (11,565 ) (1,493 ) 92% Net Loss Per Share - Basic ($/share) (0.07 ) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) 232% Adjusted EBITDA 3 11,385 713 (181 ) 1,497% Cash and Cash Equivalent 4,609 938 430 391% Working Capital (Deficiency) 6,531 (19,821 ) 22,514 (133%)

Shareholder Loss per share - Basic and diluted (0.07 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) 75%

2022 Annual Production Summary - By Mine

Bolivar5 Porco5 Caballo Blanco Group San Lucas Zimapan Rosario Project Consolidated Material Processed (tonnes milled) 210,847 153,377 213,886 246,007 822,155 - 1,646,272 Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces)1 2,854,607 1,631,529 2,671,145 3,914,284 3,310,928 - 14,382,493 Silver Ounces Produced 1,402,289 518,986 1,139,576 1,244,089 1,294,283 - 5,599,223 Lead Tonnes Produced 974 713 2,540 1,914 3,923 - 10,064 Zinc Tonnes Produced 13,243 10,171 12,779 24,252 12,087 - 72,532 Copper Tonnes Produced N/A N/A N/A N/A 1,287 - 1,287 Average head grades per mine: Silver (g/t) 230 119 183 185 73 - 128 Zinc (%) 6.88 7.02 6.51 10.77 2.13 - 5.05 Lead (%) 0.65 0.61 1.54 1.13 0.65 - 0.84 Copper (%) N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.37 - 0.37 Silver Equivalent Sold (payable ounces) 2 3,579,214 2,258,846 3,448,726 6,703,747 3,622,159 - 19,612,692

Notes for both tables above:

1Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated, for all periods presented, using prices of $25.60/oz, $0.94/lb, $1.20/lb and $4.01/lb for silver, lead, zinc and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price.

2Silver Equivalent Sold (payable ounces) have been calculated using the Average Realized Price per Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold stated in the table above, applied to the payable metal content of the concentrates sold from Zimapan, Bolivar, Porco, the Caballo Blanco Group, and San Lucas in 2022 and Zimapan and Rosario Project in 2021.

3The Company reports non-GAAP measures, which include Cash Cost of Production per Tonne, Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold, All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold, Average Realized Price per Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold, Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. See 'Non-GAAP Measures' section below for definitions.

4Average Realized Price per Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold is prior to all treatment, smelting and refining charges.

5Bolivar and Porco are presented at 100% whereas the Company records 45% of revenues and expenses in its consolidated financial statements.

Cease Trade Order Update

The Company has notified the British Columbia Securities Commission that its 2022 financial documents have been filed and they are in the process or reviewing Santacruz's continuous disclosure record to ensure all is in order before trading recommences. We anticipate trading of our shares resuming on the TSX.V soon.

Refiling of Third Quarter Financial Results

The Company refiled its 2022 third quarter financial results and these documents are available the Company's website at www.santacruzsilver.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The Bolivian operations are comprised of the Bolivar, Porco and the Caballo Blanco Group, which consists of the Tres Amigos, Reserva and Colquechaquita mines. The Soracaya exploration project and San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business are also in Bolivia. The Zimapan mine is in Mexico.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

Executive Chairman

