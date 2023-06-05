China reached 380 GW cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of April, according to new figures from the National Energy Administration (NEA).China's NEA said last week that the country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached approximately 380 GW by the end of April 2023. In the first four months of this year, the country added 48.31 GW of new PV systems, including around 15 GW in April alone. The NEA attributes the increase in PV capacity to delayed projects from 2022 and lower module prices. The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) said that China added 87.41 GW of new PV ...

