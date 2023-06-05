Anzeige
Duke Energy Awards More Than $125,000 in Grants To Support Economic Development in Indiana

PLAINFIELD, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Duke Energy is awarding more than $125,000 in grants to 26 local and regional economic development organizations to spur new jobs and investment in Indiana communities. The grants are through Duke Energy's Partnership Program, which funds marketing and strategic efforts to grow cities and towns.

"We believe that when our communities thrive, we thrive," said Erin Schneider, managing director of Midwest economic development for Duke Energy. "That's why we work hand in hand with local and regional economic development organizations to bring new jobs and capital investment to the communities we serve, and our Partnership Program is one example of that."

Grant dollars are used to support marketing campaigns and promotional materials, website development and updates, conference and tradeshow registrations and continuing education.

The Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance will receive $5,000 in grant funding to help purchase new street sign banners bearing the group's new branding, which includes a revamped logo, color palette and messaging that reflects the community's unique character and aspirations.

"As the Kokomo community continues to grow and expand as a result of a new battery industry presence, we want to create a renewed sense of pride for current businesses and residents," said Lori Dukes, president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance. "Through this new marketing campaign and street sign banners, we're able to create a unique identity and sense of place for those who call Kokomo home."

Since the Partnership Program was established in 2017, Duke Energy has contributed more than $700,000 in grant funding to organizations that are helping create vibrant economies in Indiana.

To qualify for program consideration, each applicant submitted a plan that would have a direct impact on their community's economic growth. These awards help local and regional economic development organizations fund marketing and strategic efforts in the communities they serve. Amounts varied depending on the size and scope of the project.

This year, grants were awarded to the following organizations:

  • Aspire Johnson County - $5,000
  • Bloomington Economic Development Corporation - $5,000
  • Boone County Economic Development Corporation - $5,000
  • City of Batesville - $5,000
  • Daviess County Economic Development Corporation - $5,000
  • East Central Indiana Regional Partnership - $5,000
  • Economic Development Corporation of Wayne County - $1,625
  • Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance - $5,000
  • Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation - $5,000
  • Grow Wabash County - $5,000
  • Hancock Economic Development Council - $5,000
  • I-74 Business Corridor - $5,000
  • Indy Partnership - $5,000
  • Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation - $5,000
  • Knox County Indiana Economic Development - $5,000
  • Lawrence County Economic Growth Council - $5,000
  • Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth - $5,000
  • Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership - $5,000
  • One Dearborn - $5,000
  • Purdue Research Foundation Economic Development Team - $5,000
  • Radius Indiana - $5,000
  • Shelby County Development Corporation - $5,000
  • South Central Indiana Economic Development Group - $5,000
  • Southwest Indiana Development Council - $5,000
  • The Town of Cumberland - $5,000
  • Vermillion County Economic Development Council - $4,485

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content here.

Duke Energy, Monday, June 5, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759248/Duke-Energy-Awards-More-Than-125000-in-Grants-To-Support-Economic-Development-in-Indiana

