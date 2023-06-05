Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that LM Funding has been invited to present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational, which will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Bruce Rogers, Chairman, and CEO of LM Funding is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7, at 1:00 PM PT (4:00 PM ET).

Interested parties are invited to register to watch the presentation virtually here (https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/) .

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (NASDAQ: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) located in the state of Florida by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of not successfully acquiring the Symbiont assets and the risk of not successfully commercializing or realizing value from those assets, if acquired. the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, the capacity of our bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, and the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168580