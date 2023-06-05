Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTC Pink: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company delivering innovative mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce the attainment of key milestones in current quarter.

The month of May was a record breaking month in wagering on our live dealer platform, surpassing $160,000,000, which betters our previous best month in March 2023 by 10%. Our daily wagering average continues to show growth to the upside with another new monthly record for Playgon of $5,156,000, a 12% increase over our previous best daily wagering average for a month in March.

"Our integration pipeline is strong, we continue to on-board customers, and our business is scaling," commented Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games Inc. "We look forward to continued traction for our innovative mobile centric live dealer offering"

In addition the Company anticipates approval from the Ontario Gaming Commission shortly which will result in 4 new operators going live with us for that growing North American market.

The Company has received and accepted the resignation of William Scott from the Board. During his term as a non-executive director he provided invaluable insights and guidance to Playgon. We extend our sincere appreciation and wish him all the best in his future endevors.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

