Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Astropup Coin (ASPC) on June 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ASPC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





AstroPupCoin (ASPC) is an innovative, community-driven cryptocurrency that aims to create a new standard for meme coins. Its native token, ASPC, was listed on LBank Exchange at 3:00 UTC on June 5, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Astropup Coin (ASPC), an innovative, community-driven cryptocurrency that aims to create a new standard for meme coins.

AstroPup Coin's mission is to deliver a distinctive and compelling investment opportunity for dedicated investors, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, and novices in the world of digital currency. By integrating a strong tokenomics framework with a burn mechanism, AstroPup Coin differentiates itself from other meme coins currently in the market. This distinguishing factor is designed to present both traditional and crypto investors with an innovative avenue for diversifying their portfolios.

AstroPup Coin (ASPC) sets a new standard for meme coins by combining a robust tokenomics system with a burning mechanism and a strong focus on its community. By targeting serious investors, crypto enthusiasts, and newcomers to the cryptocurrency world, AstroPup Coin aims to become a top 300 cryptocurrency.

About ASPC Token

Based on ERC20, ASPC has a total supply of 69 billion (i.e. 69,000,000,000) tokens. The token distribution for AstroPup Coin includes 9,000,000,000 ASPC for the founder and 60,000,000,000 ASPC allocated for crowdfunding purposes. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 3:00 UTC on June 5, 2023, investors who are interested in ASPC can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

