Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence ("AI"), machine learning software-as-a-service-based MarTech solutions provider announced that Steven Glaser has resigned as director of the Company due to personal considerations. The Company would like to thank Steven for his valuable contributions to the Company and to wish him every success in his future endeavours.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is one of the first AI companies to specialize in marketing technology. Marketers deserve a platform to streamline content creation and automate campaigns. SuperBuzz's AI technology generates eye-grabbing content in a few seconds. Using advanced natural language processing models, SuperBuzz creates engaging and intelligent content designed for scaling marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.superbuzz.io. SuperBuzz Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SPZ".

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For Additional Information, Contact:

Liran Brenner

Chief Executive Officer

Email: liran@superbuzz.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168757