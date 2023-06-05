Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics Offers Update on Virogentics and Sale Transaction, Clinical Trials Progress on European Medicine Agency Permitting and Arican ITV-1 Project

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

Enzolytics, Inc. (the "Company" or "ENZC"), a drug development biotech company, today provided updates regarding the sale of Virogentics, Inc. ("VIRO") and Biogenysis, Inc. to Sagaliam Acquisition Corp (SAGA:NASDAQ GM) the special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") and details of the recently released comprehensive study prepared by the Bulgarian Academy of Science for use by Korporativ Klinik Drug Research and Development as part of the continued development of the program to meet EMA requirements for clinical trials; and status of the administration of the ITV-1 immunotherapy treatment under the supervision of Neuro Pharma Ltd - Rwanda.

To facilitate the transaction with Sagaliam Acquisition Corp (SAGA:NASDAQ GM) for purchasing the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Biogenysis ("BGEN") and Virogentics ("VIRO"), negotiations have been extended between BN Holdings Trust and the existing sponsor of SAGA to finalize their negotiations and complete certain regulatory filings. SAGA recently filed its December 31, 2022 annual report and is currently working to complete its March 31, 2023 quarterly filing with the Security Exchange Commission ("SEC").

While there is no deadline for completion of the business combination agreement between ENZC and SAGA both parties will be working to complete the transaction as quickly as possible upon the completion of the regulatory filings and negotiations between the existing sponsor and BN Holdings Trust. The Company is not a party to the negotiations or filings but is being kept apprised of the progress being made.

A new comprehensive report prepared by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences - Institute of Inorganic Chemistry and Phytotherapy was released last week for ITV-1, using two Bradford methods and spectrophotometric studies. The concentration of proteins in the final product was found to be in sufficient quantity to be able to bind and be active. The molecular masses of the peptides were determined. The amino acid sequence of 51 peptides in the ITV-1 samples have been identified. These and many other important pieces of information were obtained from this report along with schematics and diagrams. VIRO has engaged the German company Cooperative Clinical Research and Development (Korporativ Klinik Drug Research and Development) to prepare the Pharmacokinetic study on the porcine pepsin. This study is scheduled to begin on June 25, 2023. The production report and research dossier required for phase 3 clinical trials under the EMA guidelines are currently being prepared.

The final protocol for the administration of the ITV-1 immunotherapy treatment under the supervision of Neuro Pharma Ltd - Rwanda, to be dispensed to volunteers under a fast-track protocol at HEAL Africa Hospitals, GOMA, PRC and Panzi Hospital, Bukavu, DRC, is expected to be completed this week. The impact of the treatment on the HIV/AIDS virus present in the volunteers will be reported after the 17-week cycle is complete. The next step for VIRO is to acquire and fund the insurance premiums for the volunteers. VIRO expects ITV-1 to be dispensed under the trial in late July / early August 2023.

Harry Zhabilov, CSO of VIRO stated, "We are very fortunate to have successfully completed these steps in these projects and look forward to the continued success from the ENZC's team efforts:.

