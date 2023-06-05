Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) ("the Company"), a company that specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. CEO of the Company, Rick Van Kirk, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a medical device manufacturer in Orange County, California," said Van Kirk. "We have been around for over 40 years and have been focused on medical devices, while doing contract manufacturing and the development and shipment of some of our own products and technology," said Van Kirk. "What our customers want, we are very happy to help them with."

"How were your third quarter results?", asked Davis. "We had a record quarter and we are on track for year-over-year growth again, which will also be a record year for us," said Van Kirk. "We have made it no secret that we have some aggressive growth plans and right now we have some great customers and programs, and have been adding on some capacity and new products in development," he shared. "We really hope to build on these results."

Davis then asked about how the Company has been handling supply chain issues. "We still have challenges, however they have improved over the last year," said Van Kirk. "Costs have still not gone down on our end, so to combat that we are trying to cultivate long-term relationships with suppliers to mitigate that," he said. "We have also invested a lot in our sustaining engineering capabilities here, which helps us focus on improving our processes to bring our internal costs down."

The conversation then turned to the Company's new facility. "We are going to finish our move next week," said Van Kirk. "This could more than double our capacity," he shared. "We are very excited about that and the capabilities it represents moving forward."

"What do you expect for the rest of 2023?", asked Davis. "We want to continue our growth and continue to get better at executing what we do," said Van Kirk. "Our fiscal year ends in June, so we have a chance to measure the year's growth in just a few weeks," he said. "We'd like to finish out the calendar year headed into our new building and looking forward to new production."

To close the interview, Van Kirk encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as the Company continues to execute on its aggressive growth strategy.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also manufactures and sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, (including, but not limited to, the anticipated commencement of operations at the Franklin facility and expected fiscal year revenue), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

