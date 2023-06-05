A survey of more than 2,500 residential heat pump owners and 1,000 gas boilers owners in the United Kingdom shows that 83% of respondents are as satisfied or more satisfied with heat pumps than their previous heating systems in homes built before 1900.Nesta, a UK-based charity supporting innovation, commissioned a large-scale survey on heat pump users in England, Scotland, and Wales in December 2022. It surveyed more than 2,500 residential heat pump owners and over 1,000 domestic gas boilers about how satisfied they are with their heating systems. Its analysis of the survey finds that among people ...

