An outdated solar installation was decommissioned and recycled in a partnership between Solarcycle, PowerFlex, and Decom Solar.From pv magazine USA US retailer Target, known for being ahead of the sustainability curve, has solar installed on nearly 550 locations or more than 25% of its stores. The company's sustainability strategy, called Target Forward, commits the retailer to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions enterprise-wide by 2040. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) Solar Means Business 2022 Target is one of the top four companies for solar installed on site, which-at ...

