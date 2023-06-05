Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP7Q | ISIN: SE0011281757 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UX
Tradegate
05.06.23
11:21 Uhr
0,225 Euro
-0,011
-4,66 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2240,23716:42
GlobeNewswire
05.06.2023 | 15:10
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Midsummer AB (publ) TO2 (75/23)

At the request of Midsummer AB (publ), Midsummer AB (publ) equity rights will
be traded on First North Premier as from June 7, 2023. 

Security name: MIDS TO2 231116
-------------------------------
Short name:   MIDS TO2    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020179166  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  294467     
-------------------------------

Terms:  One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new   
      share in Midsummer AB (publ). The exercise price when exercising the 
      warrant has been set to SEK 4.00 per share.             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip November 2, 2023 - November 16, 2023                 
tion                                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   November 13, 2023                           
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.