Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Midsummer AB (publ) TO2 (75/23)

At the request of Midsummer AB (publ), Midsummer AB (publ) equity rights will be traded on First North Premier as from June 7, 2023. Security name: MIDS TO2 231116 ------------------------------- Short name: MIDS TO2 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020179166 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 294467 ------------------------------- Terms: One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Midsummer AB (publ). The exercise price when exercising the warrant has been set to SEK 4.00 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip November 2, 2023 - November 16, 2023 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 13, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.