CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial kicks off A Sustainable Year story series on World Environment Day

London, June 5, 2023



On World Environment Day, CNH Industrial announces the first in a series of stories to be featured in its latest A Sustainable Year publication. This annual magazine charts the Company's major social and environmental activities as well as its strategic sustainability targets. It follows the publication of our latest Sustainability Report.

The story follows CNH Industrial's tree-planting initiative at our plant in Greater Noida, India. It has been exactly a year since the project's launch on World Environment Day 2022, and the site now boasts a sustainable and ever-growing forest with 10,000 trees covering 3,000 square meters.

CNH Industrial is committed to world class environmental and social stewardship. The activities reported in A Sustainable Year are further proof of this.

Read our story on the afforestation project in India at bit.ly/CNHForestStory

And stay tuned for further stories that highlight CNH Industrial's support for the professional development of women across the globe, our commitment to giving parts a new life through remanufacturing and insights from a range of industry experts.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Anna Angelini North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments