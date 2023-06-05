The Board of Directors of Pharmatech Associatestoday announced the appointment of Sireesha Yadlapalli as chief executive officer, effective June 5, 2023. Ms. Yadlapalli will succeed Bikash Chatterjee, who will remain with the organization as President and chief science officer.

Yadlapalli brings industry and regulatory experience to Pharmatech gained during her over 20-year career in the biopharmaceutical industry in positions in finance, business development, strategic marketing, and regulatory affairs. Prior to taking on her new role, Yadlapalli served on the organization's Board of Directors and as Vice President, International Government and Regulatory Affairs at U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP). While at USP, she served as the Regional Director of South Asia. Before joining USP, Sireesha held senior-level positions at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, and Johnson Johnson.

"On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome Sireesha as she directs the growth trajectory of Pharmatech to support manufacturers to efficiently bring life-saving medicines to market," said Emily Kaine, M.D., chairperson of the Board of Directors, Pharmatech Associates and senior vice president, USP's Global Health and Manufacturing Services. "Sireesha is a strong leader and has brought global regulatory, market insights, and business understanding to the board of directors which has been extremely valuable."

Pharmatech, a wholly owned subsidiary of USP, is poised to expand significantly to support U.S. and globally based drug sponsors and manufacturers with development, quality, and regulatory compliance consulting services to supply quality medicines to all major markets. Pharmatech's collaborative efforts with USP and other healthcare stakeholders help lower barriers to the adoption of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies such as pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing to bring more quality products to market.

As a partner with deep domain expertise ranging from small molecule to cell and gene therapy, biologics, and advanced manufacturing technologies, Pharmatech empowers clients to address complex challenges in the development of quality medicines. Services include regulatory strategy, compliance, and remediation to address manufacturing quality, CMC, process, equipment and facility development, analytical method qualification; and advanced manufacturing strategy, planning and control services.

"To remain competitive requires a mix of technical knowledge, practical business experience, broad regulatory compliance understanding, and a culture of precise execution," said Ronald T. Piervincenzi, Ph.D., USP's chief executive officer. "Sireesha brings outstanding talent, a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience in pharmaceutical and biologics industries across the U.S. and international markets, that she'll put to use to grow Pharmatech as a leading consultancy to advance the supply of quality medicines."

Pharmatech Associates is a global consultancy for the life science industry that meets the complex needs of clients with highly experienced scientists and engineering subject matter experts. Pharmatech's team specializes in Product and Process Development, Facilities and Capital Projects, Quality Compliance, and Regulatory Affairs. Pharmatech advises clients that range in size from startups to large multi-national corporations on projects in Asia, Europe, and North America from its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area.

