Rock Edge Resources Ltd.: Rock Edge - Field Work Completed at Terrier Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) is pleased to announce that the Company has concluded its 2023 field program on their Terrier property (the "Property") located 40 km north of Nakina, Ontario. Over the last week portions of the Property has been mapped and sampled for its rare-element pegmatite hosted mineralization. The Terrier group of claims lies 15 km northeast of the Superb Lake pegmatite field where Rock Edge announced 2.47% Li2O over 3.2 m in initial channel sampling last year (see press release dated December 14, 2022).

A total of seven areas containing undocumented pegmatite dykes were discovered. The Volta Dyke (Photo 1) contains two pegmatite dykes approximately 20 m in width and traceable up to 100 m in length before plunging under overburden cover. A total of 47 one-metre channel samples were taken at the Volta. The Joule Dyke saw 10 channel samples taken ranging from 0.5 to 1.0 m in length.

Charles Desjardins, CEO of Rock Edge, states, "Following our boots on the ground success at Pag North, east of Longlac this spring, the Terrier land package has revealed some extensive pegmatite dykes that warranted abundant channel sampling. And we are in familiar territory next to our Superb Lake pegmatite field where channel sampling last year confirmed lithium-bearing mineralization. Observed mineralogy of the newly discovered pegmatite dykes at Terrier appears favourable to host rare-element mineralization. We have a total of over 200 samples at the lab, and we look forward to receiving the analytical results from our Phase 1 exploration programs."

Photo 1. Sampling at the Volta Dyke, Terrier Property.

The Terrier land package is located along the contact of a muscovite-bearing peraluminous S-type granite in contact with metasediments. The English River-East Wabigoon subprovince boundary lies 8 km to the south (Figure 1). The proximity of a subprovincial boundary and a potential fertile parental granite provides a prime target of high merit for rare-element metasediment hosted pegmatite mineralization (Breaks et al., 2006).

Figure 1. Regional geological setting of the Terrier Property.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2006. Fertile and peraluminous granites and related rare-element mineralization in pegmatites, North-central and northeastern Superior Province, Open File Report 6195, 181p.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is focused on acquiring and exploring mineral property assets, with a specific emphasis on the Northwestern Ontario Lithium belt and the province of Quebec. Its objective is to locate, develop and bring to market economically viable properties that contain critical minerals, base metals and precious metals. With the support of the Ontario government's Critical Minerals Strategy, Rock Edge is poised to take advantage of the growing demand for these essential minerals and contribute to the region's economic growth.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone #604-808-3156

Email: info@rockedgeresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the Company's properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and third party approvals for the proposed operations of the Company's business and exploration activities, risks related to the Company's exploration properties; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of commodities including lithium and gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in reserves; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in jurisdictions in which the Company operates. . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

SOURCE: Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759155/Rock-Edge--Field-Work-Completed-at-Terrier-Property