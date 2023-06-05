DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.5508

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1274302

CODE: GIST LN

ISIN: LU1910939849

