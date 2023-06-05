Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders of the Company held on June 2, 2023, Messrs. Scott Emerson, Nick DeMare and Rod Johnston were re-elected as directors and Messrs. Kieran Downes and Carlos Garza were elected as new directors.

Mr. Kieran Downes is a Professional Geologist with over 40 years diversified experience in gold, base metals, uranium and diamond exploration. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Geology from University College Galway (1971) and a Ph.D. in Geology from Dublin University (1974). He was a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Institute for Industrial Research & Standards, Dublin (1974-1977). He is a Registered Professional Geologist in British Columbia and president of Tristia Ventures Corp., a company providing services in mineral exploration, property valuation and geochemistry.

Mr. Carlos Garza is an Industrial and Systems Engineer. Mr. Garza's activities have been mostly dedicated to providing consulting services. As a principal in a mining consulting company, Mr. Garza is involved in numerous exploration projects in Mexico and is focused on the acquisition, maintenance, and management of mining concessions, community relations, operational processes of mineral exploration. He is also directly involved in production, processing, and commercialization of minerals.

Mr. David Henstridge did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Board thanks Mr. Henstridge for his contributions during his 20+ year tenure with the Company and we wish him the best in his future endeavours.

At the Meeting the shareholders also passed all other resolutions including an ordinary resolution to ratify the Company's stock option plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant.

Following the Meeting the Board appointed Mr. Scott Emerson as President and CEO, Mr. Nick DeMare as CFO and Mr. Harvey Lim as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Messrs. DeMare, Johnston and Downes were appointed to the audit committee.

About Kingsmen Resources

In line with Kingsmen's organic-growth strategy, the Company's focus is on exploration and development, and is currently focused on district-scale exploration for high -margin metallic mineral deposits in the prolific mining districts of Parral Mexico. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the Los Ricos North project in Mexico operated by GoGold Resources Inc. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

