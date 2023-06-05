Atrium, a New York-headquartered WBENC-certified leader in Extended Workforce Management, acquires a majority interest in Gibbs Hybrid, Europe's largest minority woman-owned MSDUK-certified business, to provide next-generation Program Management and Talent Solutions to clients in North America and EMEA.

Atrium, a leading Extended Workforce Management and Talent Solutions company, today announced the expansion of its global operations through the acquisition of a majority interest in London, UK-based IT and Business Services Firm Gibbs Hybrid. This acquisition enhances Atrium's ability to provide leading-edge Talent and Workforce Solutions for international clients while extending Gibbs Hybrid's suite of offerings in Contingent Program Management and Total Talent Management to its portfolio of customers operating in EMEA and beyond.

At a time of unprecedented change in how companies deploy their holistic workforce strategies, Atrium and Gibbs Hybrid amplify each other's capabilities to deliver flexible, data-driven, custom-designed workforce solutions that help organizations successfully navigate the challenges of today's rapidly evolving talent landscape.

"Atrium is committed to continuing to expand our international delivery capabilities and the innovative, next-generation Talent and Workforce Management solution offerings that we've come to be known for," said Rebecca Cenni-Leventhal, founder and CEO of Atrium. "While evaluating potential synergistic opportunities in EMEA, it became abundantly clear that Gibbs Hybrid's track record of nearly two decades of success, shared passion for exquisite customer service, and alignment in core company values made it a natural fit for Atrium. In addition, as a WBENC-certified company, joining forces with Europe's largest MSDUK-certified minority woman-owned business will further empower us collectively in our Forward Together mission to champion Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."

Headquartered in New York City and with offices across the United States and Canada, this acquisition further expands Atrium's global footprint by adding a London, UK headquarters and offices in Ireland, Poland, and Luxembourg.

Farida Gibbs, Founder, and CEO of Gibbs Hybrid, commented, "When we first began discussions with Atrium, the strong corresponding values shared by our two companies quickly became apparent. Since its inception, Gibbs Hybrid has built a powerful brand rooted in customer-centricity, belief in our people, and excellence in execution. We are so excited to join forces with such a like-minded organization, which has led the way in Talent Solutions and Workforce Management for nearly three decades." Farida continued, "Being a minority women-owned business, we understand the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce and the supply chain. By joining the Atrium family, we can continue to help our customers build inclusive teams that drive success, guidance, and mentorship, and more importantly, become role models for our industry."

Together, Atrium and Gibbs Hybrid will continue to serve some of the world's most recognizable brands, providing innovative Talent Solutions, next-generation MSP programs, Direct Sourcing, Early Talent Administration, and Workforce Technology expertise. As the utilization of the Extended Workforce continues to evolve as a critical strategic imperative for large enterprises, this acquisition serves as a force multiplier, maximizing the ability for Atrium and Gibbs Hybrid to collectively deliver industry-leading services and innovative solutions to organizations worldwide.

About Atrium

Founded in 1995, Atrium is a WBENC-certified Staffing and Extended Workforce Management leader. For nearly three decades, our specialized Talent Solutions and custom Workforce Management Solutions have provided the world's largest brands access to top talent and helped organizations optimize their extended workforce programs to maximize results. Our offerings include Talent Solutions, Managed Service Provider (MSP), EOR Payrolling Services, Independent Contractor Compliance Technology, Direct Sourcing, and Early Talent Administration Programs through virtual and traditional means. Atrium's solutions fully integrate with HR technology, such as digital recruitment and onboarding, freelancer management tools, applicant tracking, and vendor management systems. Please visit www.atriumstaff.com and www.atriumworks.com to learn more about our services, technology, and custom-designed workforce solutions.

About Gibbs Hybrid

Gibbs Hybrid is an award-winning IT Business Services firm providing a "Hybrid Approach" to corporations with Project Consultancy, Strategic Resourcing and Talent Services across UK, Europe, Middle East Africa and US. Led by founder and CEO, Farida Gibbs, Gibbs Hybrid has pioneered a mixed model that offers both high-quality technology, business and operations strategic resourcing and technical/business consultancy solutions. This integrated and hybrid approach allows clients to engage with a single preferred partner for multiple services using differing and flexible models to do so, based on their requirements. For further details about Gibbs Hybrid's services and business solutions, visit www.gibbshybrid.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005276/en/

Contacts:

Media:

DGI Comm

Cheryl Schneider

cschneider@dgicomm.com