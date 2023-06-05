Governments worldwide agree: Achieving a real turnaround in the fight against global warming requires joint, open discussions about existing technologies and necessary innovations for a more sustainable use of existing resources. The path to a CO2-free future is costly and requires extremely high investments. Green hydrogen is an important building block. The Norwegian pioneer Nel ASA has been well on its way as a global player for several years, but the Company is not yet profitable. However, recent blockbuster orders point to a noticeable acceleration. Here is an assessment of the situation.

