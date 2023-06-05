Bedrock Analytics Launches 30+ Data Source Omni-Channel Data Integration

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Bedrock Analytics, an industry-leading data analytics and AI platform for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturers, today announced the release of an innovative new feature: Omni-Channel Data Integration. This game-changing feature connects and harmonizes over 30 different CPG data sources into a single, intuitive platform.

"CPG companies have historically struggled with siloed data sources. Consolidating and making sense of that data has been a major challenge," said Will Salcido, Founder and CEO of Bedrock Analytics." Bedrock's new Omni-Channel Data Integration feature eliminates that struggle, providing a competitive edge with curated selling stories, beautiful visualizations, and ChatGPT-powered narratives.

Bedrock's new feature is akin to having all your bank accounts integrated into a service like QuickBooks to provide a comprehensive view of your financial status. In the same way, Bedrock Analytics allows CPG companies to integrate various data sources to gain a holistic view of their operations. If you value data silos over integration, this feature is not for you. However, if you want to leverage the power of consolidated data for informed decision-making, Bedrock Analytics is the answer.

Implementing Bedrock takes as little as one week and costs as little as $5,000 per month. By embracing this new feature, CPG companies can turbocharge their operations and gain a significant competitive advantage in just a matter of weeks.

To get a first-hand look at Bedrock's state-of-the-art CPG sales analytics software that's powering the industry's top brands, schedule a demo today.

About Bedrock Analytics

Bedrock Analytics is an AI-driven data insights company focused on enabling salespeople at CPG companies to increase revenue, distribution, and manage promotions by presenting insightful stories to retail buyers. With the introduction of Omni-Channel Data Integration, Bedrock continues to break down barriers and bring innovative solutions to the industry. Learn more at bedrockanalytics.com.

Media Contact:

Luke Benfield

York IE

luke@york.ie

SOURCE: Bedrock Analytics





