ASSYSTEM: Assystem: Combined General Meeting of 5 June 2023 - Voting results and dividend for financial year 2022

Paris-La Défense, on 5 June 2023, 17.35 p.m (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), confirms that its Combined General Meeting was held today, at the Centre de conférences Etoile Saint Honoré located at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, chaired by Mr. Dominique Louis, Chairman and CEO.

The quorum was 87.39 % and the General Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to vote except for the fourth one (Approval of related-party agreements).

In particular, the General Meeting:

approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31 st , 2022

, 2022 and also decided the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share for the 2022 financial year with the following schedule: 5 July 2023: ex-date, 6 July 2023 (after-market closure): record date, 7 July 2023: payment date.







ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 6,500 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin - Chief Financial Officer - mkorvin@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00

Anne-Charlotte Dagorn - Communications Director - acdagorn@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Investor relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com - Tel: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

