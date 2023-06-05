Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JPZ6 | ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CT
Tradegate
05.06.23
17:21 Uhr
1,155 Euro
-0,005
-0,43 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1281,17818:20
1,1371,17018:22
ACCESSWIRE
05.06.2023 | 17:50
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)

Centamin announces that the 2020 share awards under the Company's shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Performance Share Plan ("PSP") have partially (63.1%) vested.

The share awards are for ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company. As per the PSP, awards carried the right to dividend equivalents on the shares that vested.

For more details on the Company's long term incentive plans, including performance conditions of the PSP, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website (https://www.centamin.com/annual-report-2022/).

DIRECTOR/PDMR NOTIFICATIONS

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

All vested shares (net of tax) will be held by the Directors for a further two-year period and these shares will be retained towards the Company's in-employment and post-employment share ownership guidelines detailed in the 2022 Remuneration Report. Disposals referred to in this announcement are to cover tax liabilities on the vested share awards.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications

investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis

+442037271000

centamin@fticonsulting.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMartin Horgan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector - Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)Nature of the transactionVested share awards that were granted in June 2020 under the terms of the Company's Performance Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil372,290

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price

372,290 CEY shares

Nil

e)Date of the transaction2023-06-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMartin Horgan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector - Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)Nature of the transactionDisposal
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.987449174,976

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price

174,976 CEY shares

£0.987449

e)Date of the transaction2023-06-05
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRoss Jerrard
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector - Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)Nature of the transactionVested share awards that were granted in June 2020 under the terms of the Company's Performance Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil246,090

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price

246,090 CEY shares

Nil

e)Date of the transaction2023-06-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAmr Hassouna
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR - Country Manager (Egypt)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)Nature of the transactionVested share awards that were granted in June 2020 under the terms of the Company's Deferred Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil30,000

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price

30,000 CEY shares

Nil

e)Date of the transaction2023-06-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

-END

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759303/Centamin-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.