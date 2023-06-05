At ASMS 2023, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the Intabio ZT system, the first fully-integrated microfluidic chip-based platform combining imaged capillary isoelectric focusing (icIEF) separation and UV detection. When coupled with mass spectrometry (MS) identification on the ZenoTOF 7600 system, it eliminates the guesswork from early drug development stages and accelerates drug candidate selection. This icIEF-UV/MS workflow enables separation, quantitation and identification of biopharmaceutical charge variants and their proteoforms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005277/en/

At ASMS 2023, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the Intabio ZT system, the first fully-integrated microfluidic chip-based platform combining imaged capillary isoelectric focusing (icIEF) separation and UV detection. When coupled with mass spectrometry (MS) identification on the ZenoTOF 7600 system, it eliminates the guesswork from early drug development stages and accelerates drug candidate selection. This icIEF-UV/MS workflow enables separation, quantitation and identification of biopharmaceutical charge variants and their proteoforms. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Intabio ZT system can acquire data on charge isoforms for biopharmaceuticals in minutes instead of weeks. This capability targets a key bottleneck in biopharmaceutical characterization, where lack of connectivity between icIEF and MS assays can hamper the identification of unknown peaks early in the development process. The Intabio ZT system also harnesses the sophisticated data processing capability within Biologics Explorer software to unlock a new depth of information.

"We hear from customers the consistent need to identify developable molecules earlier in the process. To do so, we need multiple pieces of critical data up front. The Intabio ZT system provides mass information on charge variants that has the power to change protein therapeutic development, by providing the comprehensive data needed to make quick and confident decisions on the developability of potential therapies," said Dom Gostick, Vice President of Product Management at SCIEX.

Workflows on the Intabio ZT system are showcased at ASMS 2023 during:

Breakfast seminar on June 5 titled, "The path to better understanding charge variants and glycans for complete product characterization."

Poster presentation MP 627 on June 5 titled, "A disruptive approach for characterization of mAb charge variants by imaged capillary isoelectric focusing (icIEF)-UV/MS."

Poster presentation TP 595 on June 6 titled, "Characterizing the color of intact protein therapeutics by imaged capillary isoelectric focusing (icIEF)-UV/MS and peptide mapping."

Poster presentation WP 030 on June 7 titled, "Charge heterogeneity characterization and peak identification of complex protein therapeutics using an icIEF-US/MS system."

Learn more about the Intabio ZT system by visiting https://sciex.com/intabiozt.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantitation of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers can quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Let's connect: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

2023 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. MKT-28293-A.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005277/en/

Contacts:

Lulu VanZandt

Senior Manager, Brand, Public Relations and Social Media

lulu.vanzandt@sciex.com

M: +1 (508) 782-9484