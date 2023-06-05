Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 29 to June 02, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
29/05/2023
339,725
55.848163
18,973,017.18
XPAR
29/05/2023
115,743
55.858738
6,465,257.91
CEUX
29/05/2023
34,039
55.867473
1,901,672.91
TQEX
29/05/2023
11,808
55.897572
660,038.53
AQEU
30/05/2023
320,471
54.626485
17,506,204.27
XPAR
30/05/2023
120,602
54.656482
6,591,681.04
CEUX
30/05/2023
43,295
54.609197
2,364,305.18
TQEX
30/05/2023
28,155
54.618827
1,537,793.07
AQEU
31/05/2023
322,041
52.986451
17,063,809.67
XPAR
31/05/2023
154,999
52.962358
8,209,112.53
CEUX
31/05/2023
40,406
52.969569
2,140,288.41
TQEX
31/05/2023
29,950
52.981132
1,586,784.90
AQEU
01/06/2023
320,972
53.613226
17,208,344.38
XPAR
01/06/2023
150,000
53.597199
8,039,579.85
CEUX
01/06/2023
40,000
53.597604
2,143,904.16
TQEX
01/06/2023
30,000
53.605072
1,608,152.16
AQEU
02/06/2023
307,304
54.925679
16,878,880.98
XPAR
02/06/2023
148,311
54.924370
8,145,888.19
CEUX
02/06/2023
43,037
54.940904
2,364,491.70
TQEX
02/06/2023
29,320
54.936459
1,610,736.98
AQEU
Total
2,630,178
54.368923
142,999,944.01
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
