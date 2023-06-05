WINCANTON PLC - Publication of Annual Report and Notice of Meeting

London, June 5

5 June 2023

LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC

("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Wincanton, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 ("Annual Report 2023"), the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM") and the Form of Proxy have been published today.

Printed copies of the Notice of AGM and the Form of Proxy will be posted to those shareholders who have opted out of receiving electronic communications from the Company. The Annual Report 2023 and the Notice of AGM are available to view on the Company's website: www.wincanton.co.uk/investors/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of these documents will be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The AGM will be held at 11.00 am on Wednesday 12 July 2023 at 1 Cornhill, London EC3V 3ND.

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

The Group is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com