PrinterLogic, a Vasion solution and leading provider of serverless printing infrastructure, has announced the availability of its Direct IP printing platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can now access PrinterLogic's Direct IP printing platform through the Azure Marketplace, taking advantage of the platform's scalability, reliability, and agility to drive application development and shape business strategies.

PrinterLogic's solution enables organizations to eliminate print servers and deliver a highly available serverless solution with advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide.

"We are excited to be part of the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem, offering our customers an enhanced procurement experience," said Amin Marts, VP of Ecosystem Alliances at PrinterLogic. "By leveraging the Azure cloud platform, organizations from various industries can easily purchase and deploy PrinterLogic SaaS, eliminating print servers and gaining access to our highly available serverless solution. Joining the Azure Marketplace further strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative print management solutions to customers worldwide."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome PrinterLogic's Direct IP printing platform to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

For more information, check out PrinterLogic in the Azure Marketplace.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic, a Vasion solution, pioneered digital transformation in the print management space by delivering a highly available, serverless printing infrastructure designed to help IT professionals eliminate print servers. Whether an organization is paperless, still dependent on paper-based processes, or somewhere in between, Vasion has the solutions to help drive compliance, scalability, and accountability throughout a company's digital transformation journey. With Vasion's intuitive, cloud-based digital transformation SaaS platform, organizations can integrate their print output, intelligently capture data from physical documents, build and automate digital workflows, with the robust security and control of enterprise content management. Vasion has been included multiple times on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, visit https://www.vasion.com and https://www.printerlogic.com.

