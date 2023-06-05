APEX Mobile Media Partners With Azerion in the Canadian Market

APEX Mobile Media partners with Azerion to further expand its reach in the in-game advertising space

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / APEX Mobile Media, a leading in-app advertising company in Canada, is thrilled to announce its expanded presence in the world of in-game advertising through a strategic partnership with Azerion, a leading provider of digital advertising solutions.





The collaboration grants APEX Mobile Media's gaming division, APEX Gaming Network (AGN), access to Azerion's vast collection of over 19,000 game titles. The partnership amplifies APEX's overall reach and reinforces its ability to deliver high-quality in-game advertising opportunities and engaging experiences to Canadian brands.

Azerion, a prominent player in the digital advertising industry, specializes in providing innovative solutions that captivate audiences across various platforms. With their expertise and comprehensive gaming content, Azerion offers Canadian advertisers unparalleled opportunities to connect with their target audiences within the dynamic and ever-expanding digital gaming landscape.

Walder Amaya, CEO and Co-founder of APEX Mobile Media, expressed his excitement for the partnership with Azerion, stating, "This collaboration will empower APEX Gaming Network (AGN) to provide world-class solutions on a larger scale to our existing clients and brands in the Canadian market. By joining forces, we further reinforce APEX Mobile Media's unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch solutions within the intricate digital gaming market in Canada."

Sandra Yassaka, VP of Enterprise Partnerships at Azerion, also expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Teaming up with APEX Mobile Media allows us to extend our reach and provide Canadian advertisers with unique opportunities to engage with their audiences in the ever-growing gaming industry. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on both our companies and the Canadian market as a whole."

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. We entertain people through highly engaging content and we help advertisers reach any audience, at any scale, anywhere in the world in an easy way at a competitive price and in a high-quality, curated content environment. Azerion's integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the hundreds of millions of people across the globe that play Azerion's games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

APEX Mobile Media

APEX Mobile Media is a leading mobile marketing solution company that delivers unparalleled end-to-end digital advertising services and solutions to brands and agencies in the Canadian Market. Through strategic partnerships with premium app publishers and leading technology partners, APEX is able to offer world-class solutions and experiences in Canada.

