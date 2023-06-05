Reliance Entertainment Studios Private Limited: Amazon Original Series Jubilee, Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane Premiered on April 7th

Jubilee Is Produced by Andolan Films in Association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Prime Video has announced the global premiere of the upcoming Amazon Original series, Jubilee on 7th April 2023. The 10-episode fictional drama is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. The screenplay and dialogues are by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series features a phenomenal ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor. Part One (Episodes one to five) was streaming from April 7 and Part 2 (Episodes six to 10) from April 14.



Set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies, Jubilee unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it. Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they're willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

The director, Vikramaditya Motwane shared, "Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn't a story to tell. While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone - which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We've painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It's been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we've all done."

"Jubilee is a celebration of the magic of cinema; it is homage to all the artists and technicians who weave this magic on screen for us. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry," said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video. "The story is replete with love, jealousy, treachery, and all-consuming ambition. The creative genius of Vikramaditya Motwane and of soulful music composed by Amit Trivedi will transport you to the magnificent golden age of the Hindi film industry set in the 1940s and 1950s. Jubilee is a series that we are extremely proud of and we cannot wait to share it with the rest of the world."



Sunil Menghrajani, Sr. Vice President - Strategy, Reliance Entertainment said, "We are delighted to be associated with Jubilee. The series is a beautifully created tribute to the golden era of Indian Cinema told in Vikramaditya Motwane's trademark style. Jubilee is a series that will appeal to audiences around the world with its layered storytelling and top-notch production quality. We're thrilled that with Prime Video, Jubilee will premiere across 240 countries and territories. The series is a true reflection of Reliance Entertainment's continued mission of providing customers with a variety of compelling and engaging stories to enjoy."

About Reliance Entertainment

Reliance Entertainment is one of India's largest content studios, having produced and distributed more than 400 films that have grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. As a vertically integrated media company focused on India, the fifth largest media and entertainment market globally according to FICCI & EY, Reliance has proprietary new media assets across animation and gaming, which monetize the Company's proprietary film IP library across new media platforms. Reliance invests in film production companies and intellectual property, maintaining a rich content portfolio across multiple Indian languages and relationships for digital distribution with Netflix, Amazon, Disney+Hotstar and other platforms. Reliance films have won 29 national awards since 2008, and the Company works with some of the most prominent directors and stars in India.

About International Media Acquisition Corp.

IMAC is special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, USA, on January 15, 2021. IMAC was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

IMAC is led by its founder, Shibasish Sarkar, a media and entertainment industry leader with more than 27 years of corporate experience handling multiple verticals across films, television, animation, gaming content and operations of digital and new media platforms.

SOURCE: Reliance Entertainment Studios Private Limited

