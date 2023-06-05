Plum Market Corporation: Plum Market Announces Airport Expansion

Company solidifies expansion with new top hire joining ranks in June of 2023.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Plum Market, the service-forward company promoting organic and locally sourced food and essentials, is soaring to new heights. Already an accomplished Airport Vendor, the Plum Market Airport Division will elevate the traveler's experience. The Plum Market Airport Division will be a Prime Vendor in pursuing exciting opportunities with Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprises ("ACDBE"). This partnership ensures our commitment to best serve all travelers that "will enable us to create a positive impact," said Matt Jonna, CEO of Plum Market.

Plum Market has a strong track record of collaborating with local partners and is committed to continuing this tradition in its airport division. "We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Plum Market to airports at a faster rate," said Matt Jonna, CEO of Plum Market. "We believe that our commitment to working closely with local partners and supporting DBEs and ACDBEs will enable us to create a positive impact in the airport market, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter in our business growth."

Bringing his illustrious experience, Jaime Ambrosio will captain the Plum Market Airport Division as Chief Business Development Officer for non-traditional locations. Mr. Ambrosio's extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable in navigating the complexities of the airport market and achieving Plum Market's business goals.

Plum Market is also pleased to work alongside Mr. Wassim Hojeij as its strategic partner for airport expansion. "The travel industry is evolving and to capitalize on emerging opportunities, new ideas must be explored," said Mr. Hojeij. "Plum Market and I are eager to embark on this journey together." Mr. Hojeij is an esteemed innovator in the airport food and beverage industry, and Plum Market welcomes his arrival to the team.

By relying on their commitment to excellence and partnering with experienced leaders, Plum Market is sure to establish a strong presence in the airport market and will continue to help local businesses to thrive by leveraging their strengths and experience in this space. Plum Market has a demonstrated history of commitment to and collaboration with existing partners in each of their business sectors covering both airports and retail outlets. The formation of this airport division is just the latest nod to Plum Market's continued success in the natural foods and beverage industry.

About Plum Market:

Plum Market is a privately-owned company with a service forward approach to food, beverage and wellness essentials. The company promotes all natural, organic and locally crafted items to meet the needs of the health conscious and the foodies alike, across more than 25 multiple format locations throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Texas and Florida with new locations announced in California. For more information, visit www.plummarket.com, and follow @PlumMarket on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

