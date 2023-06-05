Hoylu AB: Publishes its Annual Report for 2022

Hoylu AB).
For more information contact:
Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO, +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com
About Hoylu
Hoylu's visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.
For more information: www.hoylu.com
Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/
Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se
Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21:15 CEST on June 5, 2023.
- 2022 Annual Report_ENG_F-C (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9e571e87-b525-457c-80e2-854c5bea14ef)