Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Announces Effectiveness of Previously Announced Reverse Stock Split

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the effectiveness of the reverse stock split contemplated by the certificate of amendment (the "Amendment") to its amended and restated certificate previously filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware that will effect a one-for-10 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Class A common stock"). The Amendment provides that the reverse stock split will become effective at 5:01 PM Eastern Time today, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market. On June 5, 2023, the Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC approved the Class A common stock to begin trading on a post-reverse stock split basis on The Nasdaq Global Market under the existing symbol "GNLN," effective June 7, 2023.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Higher Standards, Groove, and Eyce, and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products such as Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Pax, VIBES, and CCELL through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, EyceMolds.com, HigherStandards.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: the current and future performance of the Company's business, the Company's ability to satisfy the various rules and requirements imposed by The Nasdaq Stock Market, unforeseen technical issues that could result in Greenlane's Class A common stock not trading on The Nasdaq Global Stock Market on a post-reverse stock split basis on June 7, 2023 as expected and the Company's financial outlook and expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to Greenlane on the date hereof. Greenlane undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

