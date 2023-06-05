Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Shareholders Meeting") held June 2, 2023, including the election of Directors.

Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 21, 2023 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Non-Votes W. William Boberg 76,876,632 64.55 42,219,598 35.45 26,501,024 John W. Cash 117,098,732 98.32 1,997,499 1.68 26,501,023 Rob Chang 102,183,298 85.80 16,912,933 14.20 26,501,023 James M. Franklin 98,883,806 78.83 25,212,425 21.17 26,501,023 Gary C. Huber 83,229,561 69.88 35,866,670 30.12 26,501,023 Thomas H. Parker 114,614,781 96.24 4,481,449 3.76 26,501,024 Kathy E. Walker 109,200,320 91.69 9,895,911 8.31 26,501,023

The Company's independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed by the Shareholders, and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 75.39% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote.

Renewal of the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan of the Company was approved by a majority of the votes represented (58.71%), after the exclusion of votes held by certain insiders and their affiliates.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

