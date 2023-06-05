Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX: SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call as part of its Special and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday June 7, 2023, so that all shareholders may follow along with the proceedings of the meeting.

Annual General and Special Meeting Conference Call

Event Date: Wednesday June 7, 2023

Time: 2:00pm ET

Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12586

Conference Call Numbers

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle® is processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company provides patients with multiple clinical programs, for risk management and treatment, through its subsidiary Care Oncology.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Rebecca Greco

1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838

rgreco@stagezerols.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168820