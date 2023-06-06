Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - KUDO Snacks, a leading provider of kettle-popped Protein Popcorn, is thrilled to announce an extensive strategic partnership with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization.

"This is a proud moment for KUDO snacks as we position the brand for explosive growth," said Founder and CEO of KUDO Snacks, Ryan Lewis. "We cannot wait to share our passion for KUDO Protein Popcorn with the massive UFC fan base."

KUDO's collaboration with UFC entails a dynamic fusion of brand integration and innovative marketing initiatives, spanning across select UFC Pay-Per-View and UFC Fight Nights, as well as UFC Fan Experience events, and a wide array of social media platforms. By teaming up with UFC, KUDO Snacks is presented a remarkable opportunity to showcase its protein-packed popcorn to a national audience, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of high-quality nutrition for athletes and a healthier choice for everyday snackers.

Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, said: "KUDO is a great fit for the UFC brand. Its disruptive, delicious high-protein popcorn perfectly caters to our active, health-conscious audience who seek more from what they put into their bodies."

Brydon Cotter, Founder and President of KUDO Snacks, said: "UFC is a fantastic organization experiencing unprecedented growth and KUDO is really excited to be a part of it. We've seen the incredible success of other brands in partnering with UFC, which have led to remarkable outcomes. With KUDO, we have a unique offering that seamlessly aligns with UFC to captivate their massive fan base." This ground-breaking collaboration signifies a pivotal moment, showcasing the undeniable appeal of KUDO's protein-packed snacks to UFC's devoted fan base. KUDO and UFC unleash a powerful combination - a unique product offering with a massive target demographic.

KUDO's kettle-popped Protein Popcorn stands out with its gluten-free, 100% whole grain, and keto-friendly composition, made from golden Nebraska kernels sourced exclusively from the USA. With an impressive 10 grams of protein per bag and flavors like White Cheddar, Sweet and Salty, and Garlic Parmesan, KUDO delivers both indulgence and nutrition. Riding the wave of the booming popcorn market, projected to reach $18.8 billion by 20313, KUDO aims to make an impact, supported by a collaborative effort with UFC to curate customized packaging with exclusive branding and captivating point of purchase displays at select retail partners, propelling KUDO's prominence in the marketplace.

Positioned within a popcorn market driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% and characterized by over $10.2 billion in acquisitions in the nutrition and snacking categories over the past five years4, KUDO recognizes the tremendous potential and capitalizes on this thriving landscape. With its sights set on explosive growth, KUDO solidifies its position as a prominent player, leveraging the immense reach of UFC and strategic partnerships to drive substantial e-commerce sales. This transformative journey for KUDO not only propels its upward trajectory, but also reinforces its commitment to fueling active lifestyles and revolutionizing the snack industry with innovation.





KUDO Snacks CEO, Ryan Lewis (left) & UFC President, Dana White (right) solidify a trailblazing partnership at Dana White's office in the heart of Vegas.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 233 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's active fighter roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About KUDO Snacks

KUDO Snacks revolutionizes snacking with their extraordinary creation, KUDO Protein Popcorn. Combining farm-fresh ingredients and a proprietary kettle popped method, this guilt-free delight is infused with protein, delivering a healthy and irresistibly flavorful snack. With a relentless pursuit of innovation, KUDO Snacks redefines legacy snacking categories by providing better tasting and healthier alternatives.

For further information please contact

Knox Henderson

Investor Relations

knox@kudosnacks.com

604-551-2360

