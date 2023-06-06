Things continue to go like clockwork at hydrogen innovator First Hydrogen. The Vancouver and London-based company reported better-than-expected test results for its hydrogen fuel cell-powered light-duty vehicles under real-world road conditions. The range of 500 km was exceeded. The Company is also making rapid progress in establishing a complete value chain with the production and distribution of green hydrogen. Despite its excellent business performance, the stock of First Hydrogen has experienced a decline in line with the overall industry trend, which may present an attractive entry opportunity from a long-term perspective.

