Das Instrument ROC NL0000289817 ROLINCO N.V. EO 1 INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.06.2023

The instrument ROC NL0000289817 ROLINCO N.V. EO 1 INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.06.2023



Das Instrument 2DV FR0013088606 DRONE VOLT SACA EO -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.06.2023

The instrument 2DV FR0013088606 DRONE VOLT SACA EO -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.06.2023

