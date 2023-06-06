DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Interim Financial Results to 31 March 2023

6 June 2023 Results

Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its unaudited half year results ("interim results") for the six-month period from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023. These interim results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

The Company continues to pursue its investment strategy which has the objective of achieving long-term capital growth.

The Company had cash of GBP 339,447 at the period end. The Company made a pre-tax loss of GBP 93,873 which included net unrealised losses on investments of GBP 266,960.

Despite the uncertain economic environment, the Company is in a strong position, thanks to its strong cash position, and we look forward to being able to make opportunistic investments in small to medium sized undervalued companies as they arise.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Profit and Loss Account

for the six-months ended 31 March 2023

Continuing operations Six months to Six months to 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 GBP GBP Turnover Proceeds from sale of investments 597,990 512,207 Cost of sales (including unrealised gains and losses on investments held for resale) (667,050) (775,517) Gross loss (69,060) (263,310) Administrative expenses (24,813) (29,515) Loss on ordinary activities before tax (93,873) (292,825) Taxation - 55,637 Loss for the period (93,873) (237,188) Loss per share - Basic (pence) (0.11)p (0.25)p

Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2023

31 March 2023 31 March 2022 GBP GBP Current assets Investments held for resale 1,104,770 2,209,760 Debtors 162,509 54,080 Cash at bank and in hand 339,447 215,980 Total current assets 1,606,726 2,479,820 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (2,446) (114,507) Net current assets less current liabilities 1,604,280 2,365,313 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 975,714 975,714 Share premium account 384,408 384,408 Profit and loss account 194,190 955,223 Other reserve 49,968 49,968 Shareholders' funds - equity interests 1,604,280 2,365,313 Notes

1. The interim results together with the related notes set out below have been approved by the board of directors of Gledhow Investments plc.

2. The Company's strategy is to make short to medium term investments in small to medium sized quoted or unquoted companies.

3. The financial results detailed above have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.

The principal accounting policies used in preparing these interim accounts are those expected to apply in the Company's Financial Statements for the year ending 30 September 2023 and are unchanged from those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2022.

4. Called up share capital includes 9,949,084 Ordinary Shares of 1p each held as treasury shares by the Company.

5. Earnings per share - Basic

The earnings per share for the six months ended 31 March 2023 is calculated on the loss on ordinary activities after tax of GBP93,873 (2022: loss of GBP237,188) divided by the weighted average number of 87,622,344 (2022: 95,658,143) ordinary shares of 1p each in issue (which excludes the treasury shares held by the Company) during the period.

6. The financial information in this report does not constitute Statutory Accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2022 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and the auditors' report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement made under Section 498(2) or Section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

