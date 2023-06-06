DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 06-Jun-2023

06 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 05 June 2023 it purchased a total of 80,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange 80,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased GBP0.9340 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9260 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9307

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,105,917 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,646 0.9320 XLON 08:48:21 00027768632TRDU1 3,034 0.9290 XLON 09:06:32 00027768685TRDU1 2,767 0.9290 XLON 09:28:32 00027768724TRDU1 2,790 0.9290 XLON 09:49:53 00027768819TRDU1 5,901 0.9260 XLON 10:10:31 00027768857TRDU1 351 0.9260 XLON 10:10:31 00027768858TRDU1 6,000 0.9300 XLON 13:30:35 00027769344TRDU1 9,774 0.9300 XLON 13:30:35 00027769345TRDU1 2,660 0.9300 XLON 13:31:24 00027769346TRDU1 1,009 0.9320 XLON 14:37:28 00027769768TRDU1 2,454 0.9320 XLON 14:37:28 00027769769TRDU1 2,121 0.9320 XLON 14:37:28 00027769770TRDU1 675 0.9320 XLON 14:37:29 00027769771TRDU1 2,735 0.9320 XLON 14:37:42 00027769782TRDU1 3,146 0.9320 XLON 14:37:42 00027769783TRDU1 4,927 0.9320 XLON 14:37:42 00027769784TRDU1 1,741 0.9330 XLON 15:33:47 00027770297TRDU1 189 0.9330 XLON 15:33:47 00027770298TRDU1 1,810 0.9330 XLON 15:33:48 00027770299TRDU1 2,668 0.9330 XLON 15:33:48 00027770300TRDU1 3,088 0.9330 XLON 15:38:15 00027770323TRDU1 3,012 0.9340 XLON 15:50:35 00027770387TRDU1 4,269 0.9320 XLON 15:51:05 00027770391TRDU1 563 0.9320 XLON 15:51:05 00027770392TRDU1 865 0.9320 XLON 15:51:05 00027770393TRDU1 5,736 0.9300 XLON 16:27:04 00027770863TRDU1 3,069 0.9300 XLON 16:27:04 00027770864TRDU1

