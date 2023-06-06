Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
06.06.23
08:05 Uhr
1,068 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0681,10409:33
Dow Jones News
06.06.2023 | 08:31
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 06-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

06 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 05 June 2023 it purchased a total of 80,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

London Stock Exchange 
                            80,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            GBP0.9340 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         GBP0.9260 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9307

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,105,917 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     GBP

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,646      0.9320        XLON     08:48:21      00027768632TRDU1 
3,034      0.9290        XLON     09:06:32      00027768685TRDU1 
2,767      0.9290        XLON     09:28:32      00027768724TRDU1 
2,790      0.9290        XLON     09:49:53      00027768819TRDU1 
5,901      0.9260        XLON     10:10:31      00027768857TRDU1 
351       0.9260        XLON     10:10:31      00027768858TRDU1 
6,000      0.9300        XLON     13:30:35      00027769344TRDU1 
9,774      0.9300        XLON     13:30:35      00027769345TRDU1 
2,660      0.9300        XLON     13:31:24      00027769346TRDU1 
1,009      0.9320        XLON     14:37:28      00027769768TRDU1 
2,454      0.9320        XLON     14:37:28      00027769769TRDU1 
2,121      0.9320        XLON     14:37:28      00027769770TRDU1 
675       0.9320        XLON     14:37:29      00027769771TRDU1 
2,735      0.9320        XLON     14:37:42      00027769782TRDU1 
3,146      0.9320        XLON     14:37:42      00027769783TRDU1 
4,927      0.9320        XLON     14:37:42      00027769784TRDU1 
1,741      0.9330        XLON     15:33:47      00027770297TRDU1 
189       0.9330        XLON     15:33:47      00027770298TRDU1 
1,810      0.9330        XLON     15:33:48      00027770299TRDU1 
2,668      0.9330        XLON     15:33:48      00027770300TRDU1 
3,088      0.9330        XLON     15:38:15      00027770323TRDU1 
3,012      0.9340        XLON     15:50:35      00027770387TRDU1 
4,269      0.9320        XLON     15:51:05      00027770391TRDU1 
563       0.9320        XLON     15:51:05      00027770392TRDU1 
865       0.9320        XLON     15:51:05      00027770393TRDU1 
5,736      0.9300        XLON     16:27:04      00027770863TRDU1 
3,069      0.9300        XLON     16:27:04      00027770864TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  248683 
EQS News ID:  1649845 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649845&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.