Caltech's space solar program began in 2011 when philanthropist Donald Bren donated more than $100 million in support of the project. In the first demonstration of solar energy beamed to earth, his vision is now becoming reality.From pv magazine USA Space-based solar power has been studied for decades because, theoretically, it could tap into a virtually unlimited supply of solar energy in outer space. California Institute of Technology (Caltech) researchers estimate that solar from space could yield eight times more power than solar panels at any location on Earth's surface, and in January, ...

